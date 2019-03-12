(Bloomberg) -- Indonesia’s Lion Air, one of the biggest customers of Boeing Co.’s 737 Max plane, is suspending delivery of four of the jets it had on order for this year after the second fatal accident involving the model in five months.

Lion Air is also in talks with the plane maker about the shipping schedule, director Daniel Putut said at an event in Jakarta Tuesday. The decision comes after Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 became the second 737 Max involved in a fatal crash, with one of Lion Air’s own 737 Max planes crashing in October, killing all 189 people on board.

The Indonesian carrier has had a fraught relationship with Boeing, with its co-founder Rusdi Kirana saying in December he planned to scrap $22 billion of Boeing jet orders out of anger over the company’s response to the October disaster.

