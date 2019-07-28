(Bloomberg) -- “The Lion King” and director Quentin Tarantino’s film tribute to 1960s Hollywood delivered a needed boost to the box office, giving North American theaters another strong weekend after months of slow sales.

Walt Disney Co.’s “Lion King” delivered $75.5 million in domestic ticket sales in its second weekend, researcher Comscore Inc. estimated Sunday. Analysts were forecasting $90 million to $94 million. “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood,” the Tarantino-Sony Pictures film about ’60s-era movie-making, made its debut with $40.4 million, at the high end of projections. The film, Tarantino’s ninth, had the biggest opening weekend of his career.

Both films won over moviegoing fans, according to ratings at Rotten Tomatoes. Audiences gave an 83% favorable score to “Once Upon a Time,” which features Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie in the starring roles. “Lion King” overcame tough critics’ reviews and has an 89% positive ranking at the website.

Hollywood’s summer 2019 strategy -- releasing a new superhero sequel every two weeks or so -- has delivered uneven results for theaters so far. But Bloomberg Intelligence forecasts that the season’s sales may edge past last year’s $4.4 billion. There’s also still a chance annual box-office sales can reach a record $12 billion, they say.

Box Office Pro was forecasting sales for the top 10 films this weekend could climb as much as 18% from a year earlier if the slate delivers as projected.

