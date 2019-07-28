1h ago
‘Lion King’ and Tarantino’s Hollywood Tribute Boost Box Office
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- “The Lion King” and director Quentin Tarantino’s film tribute to 1960s Hollywood delivered a needed boost to the box office, giving North American theaters another strong weekend after months of slow sales.
- Walt Disney Co.’s “Lion King” delivered $75.5 million in domestic ticket sales in its second weekend, researcher Comscore Inc. estimated Sunday. Analysts were forecasting $90 million to $94 million. “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood,” the Tarantino-Sony Pictures film about ’60s-era movie-making, made its debut with $40.4 million, at the high end of projections. The film, Tarantino’s ninth, had the biggest opening weekend of his career.
Key Insights
- Both films won over moviegoing fans, according to ratings at Rotten Tomatoes. Audiences gave an 83% favorable score to “Once Upon a Time,” which features Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie in the starring roles. “Lion King” overcame tough critics’ reviews and has an 89% positive ranking at the website.
- Hollywood’s summer 2019 strategy -- releasing a new superhero sequel every two weeks or so -- has delivered uneven results for theaters so far. But Bloomberg Intelligence forecasts that the season’s sales may edge past last year’s $4.4 billion. There’s also still a chance annual box-office sales can reach a record $12 billion, they say.
- Box Office Pro was forecasting sales for the top 10 films this weekend could climb as much as 18% from a year earlier if the slate delivers as projected.
Get More
- See the weekend release schedule here.
- See Box Office Pro’s long-range forecast.
To contact the reporter on this story: Rob Golum in Los Angeles at rgolum@bloomberg.net
To contact the editors responsible for this story: Nick Turner at nturner7@bloomberg.net, Kevin Miller
©2019 Bloomberg L.P.