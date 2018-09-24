(Bloomberg) -- A startup out of a Cornell University lab called Lionano Inc. raised $22 million to expand production of high-performance cathodes for lithium-ion batteries in cars and electronics.

The Series B funding round was led by Wave Equity Partners LLC, Helios Capital Ventures and NXT Ventures. It will be used to expand production from 1,200 tons per year in 2018 -- enough for at least 13,000 Tesla Inc. cars -- to 10,000 tons by the end of 2019, according to Alex Yu, co-founder and chief executive officer. The Woburn, Massachusetts-based company was founded in 2013 and raised $9 million in its initial funding round.

“We’ve passed validation by tier-one equipment manufacturers,” Yu said in an interview. “We’re now in commercial production.”

The company’s cathodes are costlier than versions available now with more common materials, but that’s offset by a 20 percent increase in storage capacity and longer lifetimes, Yu said. He declined to identify battery-manufacturer customers or the location of their initial production.

To contact the reporter on this story: Christopher Martin in New York at cmartin11@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Joe Ryan at jryan173@bloomberg.net, Will Wade, Margot Habiby

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.