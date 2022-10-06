Lionel Messi Says Qatar World Cup Will Be His Last

(Bloomberg) -- Argentine soccer superstar Lionel Messi said the Qatar World Cup in November will be his last, capping a historic run as leader of the national team.

In a taped Star+ interview released Thursday, when asked if the upcoming World Cup -- his fifth -- would be his last, the 35-year old said “yes, surely yes.” The announcement sparked widespread media coverage in Argentina, where fans are scrambling to fill sticker books and tens of thousands of citizens are expected to travel abroad for the World Cup.

Argentina won the regional Copa America tournament last year, boosting fans’ hopes for a strong performance on the global stage in Qatar. The team plays Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland in the group stage of the tournament.

Messi, who now plays for French club Paris Saint-Germain, is one of the world’s most decorated athletes. But Argentina hasn’t won a World Cup during his tenure, losing to Germany in the 2014 final and to eventual winner France in an earlier stage in 2018.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.