(Bloomberg) -- Lionel Messi said he has made the decision to play for Major League Soccer club Inter Miami, according to Spanish media outlet Mundo Deportivo.

“I made the decision that I am going to go to Miami,” Messi said in an interview. “I still haven’t closed it one hundred percent. I’m missing some things but we decided to continue the path.”

BBC previously reported Messi would join Inter Miami, turning down a deal from Saudi Arabia that would have paid him $400 million annually. The Argentine superstar is being offered profit-sharing agreements with Adidas and Apple, The Athletic reported, citing people familiar with the transaction. Messi could also get a stake in Inter Miami, according to ESPN, joining current owners David Beckham and the Mas family.

