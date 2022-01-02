(Bloomberg) -- Soccer star Lionel Messi tested positive for Covid-19 and is isolating, his Paris Saint-Germain team said in its regular medical update.

Messi is in his home country of Argentina and will remain there until he tests negative, PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino said in his weekly press conference, adding that it was unclear how many games Messi might have to miss.

“Leo Messi has been in regular contact with our medical team and when he is negative he will travel to France,” Pochettino said. “Until he gets a negative test in Argentina he won’t be able to travel to France.”

Three other players for PSG also tested positive for the virus, the club said in its report.

