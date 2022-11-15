(Bloomberg) -- Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. said it expects to separate its movie studio and Starz network by September, about two years after it first said it was considering a breakup.

The Santa Monica, California-based company, known for film franchises including Hunger Games and John Wick, will file for the split in March, Vice Chairman Michael Burns said at an RBC Capital Markets conference in New York on Tuesday. He and other Lions Gate executives have long argued that Wall Street is undervaluing the company in its current structure.

The separation has taken longer than expected. Lions Gate said in May it was planning to sell a stake in Starz and would announce a deal by the end of summer. Roku Inc. and private equity firm Apollo Global Management made a joint bid for a minority stake in the cable network and streaming service around that time, according to people familiar with the negotiations.

In August Burns said the deal he was envisioning had become “broader,” and buyers had also expressed interest in the studio.

Lions Gate’s market value has more than halved this year to $1.7 billion as the wider entertainment sector faces pressure. The company also announced earlier this week that it would debut Shareholder Red Carpet Rewards, an initiative aimed at attracting retail investors.

