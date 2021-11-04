Lions Gate Is Considering a Spinoff of Its Starz Channel

(Bloomberg) -- Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. is considering a sale or spinoff of its media networks business that includes the Starz channel.

The company’s board authorized Lions Gate management to explore potential capital markets alternatives, the company said in a filing Thursday. Options include a full or partial spinoff, split-off or issuance of a tracking stock.

“There can be no assurance that any such transaction will be announced or completed,” it said in the filing.

