Nov 4, 2021
Lions Gate Is Considering a Spinoff of Its Starz Channel
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. is considering a sale or spinoff of its media networks business that includes the Starz channel.
The company’s board authorized Lions Gate management to explore potential capital markets alternatives, the company said in a filing Thursday. Options include a full or partial spinoff, split-off or issuance of a tracking stock.
“There can be no assurance that any such transaction will be announced or completed,” it said in the filing.
