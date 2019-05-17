(Bloomberg) -- Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. climbed as much as 18% on a report that CBS Corp. made an informal offer to buy its Starz cable network for about $5 billion.

CBS is interested in Starz because it might complement Viacom Inc., another takeover target under consideration, according to the Information. Joe Ianniello, CBS’s interim chief executive officer, made the informal offer to Lions Gate executives in recent weeks, the website reported.

Lions Gate turned down the offer, but CBS is still interested in a possible deal, the Information said, citing unidentified people familiar with the matter.

Starz has become a key asset for the struggling Lions Gate studio, known for the “John Wick” and “Hunger Games” movies, and the company has been seeking ways to expand the network’s footprint. Lions Gate has held talks with potential partners about funding Starz’s international growth, Bloomberg reported last week.

Shares of Lions Gate jumped as high as $16, marking their biggest intraday rally in 18 years. The stock had been down 16% this year through Thursday’s close.

Viacom declined 1.1 percent in the wake of the news, while shares of CBS were little changed.

