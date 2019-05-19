Lions Gate’s ‘John Wick 3’ Snaps Away No. 1 Spot From ‘Avengers’

(Bloomberg) -- After three weekends at the top of the box office, Walt Disney Co.’s “Avengers: Endgame” handed over the crown to Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.’s “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum.”

The third film in the “Wick” series, which depicts a hit man seeking vengeance after the death of his dog, brought in $57 million in U.S. and Canadian theaters, according to research firm Comscore Inc. That exceeded estimates that ranged from $48 million to $52.5 million. Two other new releases -- “A Dog’s Journey” from Universal and “The Sun Is Also a Star” from Warner Bros. -- opened in fourth and eighth place, respectively.

Keanu Reeves has built a cult following for the John Wick character, who appears this time alongside Halle Berry. The film benefited from strong reviews and a cliffhanger ending to the previous installment in 2017. The film also benefited from a rating of 89% on rottentomatoes.com

In the tear-jerking sequel “A Dog’s Journey,” a reincarnating dog continues caring for loved ones like in the first film, “A Dog’s Purpose.”

A film adaptation of Nicola Yoon’s novel “The Sun Is Also a Star” follows two budding lovebirds through touristy spots in New York during their final day before the female lead and her immigrant family face deportation.

“Avengers: Endgame,” meanwhile, has slackened its once-torrid pace. The superhero film is still chasing “Avatar” for the record of highest-grossing movie of all time.

