Lionsgate Has Suspended All Advertising on X, Spokesman Says

(Bloomberg) -- Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. has suspended all advertising on X, effective immediately, a company spokesman said by email.

Lionsgate’s decision to pull advertising from the social-media platform formerly known as Twitter comes as the fallout from an Elon Musk post endorsing antisemitic views spreads. Musk, who regularly engages with antisemitic users on X, agreed with a post that said Jewish people hold a “dialectical hatred” of white people. “You have said the actual truth,” Musk said.

Musk’s post prompted a rebuke from the White House, criticism from Tesla Inc. investors and an advertising exodus from X.

