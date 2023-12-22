(Bloomberg) -- Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. is merging its studio business with a blank-check company that will trade on the Nasdaq stock exchange in a deal that values the business at $4.6 billion, including debt.

The acquisition by Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company, will create Lionsgate Studios, a content provider with a deep portfolio of franchise properties including the The Hunger Games, John Wick and The Twilight Saga, the company said in a statement Friday. The transaction doesn’t include the Starz platform, which will continue to be wholly owned by Lionsgate.

The separation from the parent entity concludes roughly two years of considering various options for its divisions, including selling or spinning off cable and streaming service Starz, spinning out its film and TV business, or selling all of Lionsgate.

The deal also effectively undoes Lionsgate’s acquisition of Starz for $4.4 billion in 2016, a move that’s weighed on the company’s market value in the years since. The business model of Lionsgate Studios will now be more in line with rival Sony Pictures, allowing it to farm out its library of film and content titles to high bidders such as Netflix Inc. instead of having to invest in a much smaller, competing streaming service.

As a result of the transaction, 87.3% of Lionsgate Studios shares will be held by Lionsgate, while Screaming Eagle public shareholders and founders and common equity financing investors are expected to own about 12.7% of the combined company.

The deal is expected to raise about $350 million in total gross proceeds, according to the company, including $175 million in private financing already committed by mutual funds and other investors. Lionsgate shares gained less than 1% to $11.28 Friday in New York.

Lionsgate said it would use proceeds from the transaction to boost its balance sheet and help facilitate strategic initiatives, including those related to the acquisition of eOne. Lionsgate bought the film and TV studio from Hasbro Inc. for $375 million and the deal is expected to close by the end of this year.

Common shares of Lionsgate Studios will trade separately from Lionsgate’s Class A and Class B common shares as a single class of stock. The transaction expected to close in the spring of 2024 pending regulatory and shareholder approval.

