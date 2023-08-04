(Bloomberg) -- Liontrust Asset Management Plc has extended its offer period to buy Swiss fund house GAM Holding AG for a third time in a sign the deal is struggling to go through.

The new deadline will now be Aug. 23, Liontrust said in an emailed statement Friday

The third extension comes as the standoff between Liontrust and rival investor group NewGAMe over who will take control of the troubled asset manager continues.

NewGAMe SA, led by French billionaire Xavier Niel, has been the most vocal opponent of the takeover saying the deal undervalues the company. The group has made its own partial offer for the Swiss firm. GAM’s third-largest backer, Gem, is also against the Liontrust offer.

GAM, which has struggled to recover from a scandal five years ago, decided to sell itself to Liontrust back in April for the equivalent of 107 million Swiss francs ($122 million). Shareholders originally had until July 25 to tender their shares to Liontrust, but the London-based asset manager announced two consecutive extensions to the offer as it tried to drum up support among GAM shareholders.

An extraordinary general meeting, in which Niel’s group intends to vote in a new board, has also been brought forward to Aug. 18.

In GAM’s annual general meeting in May, some shareholders drew parallels between the Liontrust deal and investors who lost out in the recent UBS Group AG takeover of Credit Suisse.

