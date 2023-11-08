(Bloomberg) -- Indonesia can use its young population to send more nurses to developed countries, especially those with aging demographics, said Lippo Group’s chief executive.

Lippo’s schools train 600 nurses each year, with about 20% of them able to go abroad to meet the global need for healthcare workers, CEO John Riady said at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Singapore.

There’s high demand for nurses in countries with older populations, like Japan or the Netherlands, said Riady, who’s also the president commissioner of PT Siloam International Hospitals. However, border restrictions and language barriers are hindering those nurses from going where they’re needed.

“Immigration is a tool to address problems related to aging population,” he said. “Unfortunately, we’re living in a world where borders are becoming more and more disintegrated. So this will become more and more of a challenge.”

