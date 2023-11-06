(Bloomberg) -- British households are stocking up on lower-priced indulgences to cope with the cost-of-living squeeze, providing a boost to sales of items such as cosmetics known as the “lipstick effect.”

The British Retail Consortium and KPMG said beauty products and food drove sales in a weak October that left stores bracing for a tough festive period ahead.

Their monthly survey Tuesday showed the value of retail sales climbed 2.5% from a year earlier, a slight slowdown from 2.7% in September. Like-for-like sales rose 2.6%. The figures are not adjusted for inflation and therefore mask a drop in sales volumes.

“Retail sales growth slowed as high mortgage and rental costs further shook consumer confidence,” said Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the BRC. “Many households are also delaying their Christmas spending in the hopes they can grab a bargain in the upcoming Black Friday sales.”

The BRC said the strength in health and beauty products can be explained by the “lipstick effect,” which was coined by Estée Lauder’s Leonard Lauder.

This is when cash-strapped consumers buy more affordable luxuries such as cosmetics during economic downturns to boost their mood. Conversely former Federal Reserve Chairman Alan Greenspan was said to see sales of male underwear as a harbinger of trouble as consumers make do with their old garments.

The BRC sales figures overall suggested a gloomy start to the “golden quarter,” the run-up to Christmas when stores can make a majority of their yearly profits.

Non-food sales decreased year-on-year in October even as the arrival of cooler weather spurred sales as clothing such as coats. Food sales grew.

With higher mortgages rates piling pressure on family budgets and unemployment rising, consumer caution could tip the UK economy into recession. Retail sales have underperformed expectations in recent months.

A model by Bloomberg Economics estimates that there is now a 52% chance of a mild recession in the second half of this year. Figures due Friday are forecast by economists to show GDP fell 0.1% between July and September.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.