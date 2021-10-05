(Bloomberg) -- Liquid Network, whose platform is designed to speed up Bitcoin trades and make them more confidential, malfunctioned on Monday and remained down a day later, becoming the latest of several recent high-profile technical problems to strike the booming crypto space.

“We’re aware of an issue with the Liquid Network and are working to resolve it as soon as possible,” according to its Twitter account, in a post Monday evening New York time. “Please keep an eye on our account for updates.”

Subsequent tweets shed light on what caused the problem, but Liquid hasn’t yet said the situation is fixed.

Crypto is rapidly going mainstream, bringing more attention to software breakdowns. Solana, a high-performance blockchain, was unavailable for most of a day in mid-September. The Pyth Network, a data service that counts some of the world’s most sophisticated traders as participants, stumbled about a week later because of some relatively simple software bugs -- making it appear Bitcoin’s price had plunged about 90%, though it hadn’t.

Liquid is a sidechain -- a platform that augments the Bitcoin blockchain, allowing for quicker transactions than the notoriously sluggish technology that underpins the original cryptocurrency. The glitch occurred as Bitcoin rallied to around $50,000, reaching the highest price since early September.

The system appears to have last updated about 19 hours ago, according to Liquid’s website. Blockstream Corp., a crypto technology company, runs Liquid.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.