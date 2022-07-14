(Bloomberg) -- An untold amount of liquid nitrogen was released at the SpaceX launch pad in deep South Texas, state and federal regulators said.

Aerial photos taken on July 8 and circulating on social media depict what appears to be a cryogenic liquid and vapors on wetlands next to the launch pad. (From an aerial photo, nitrogen can look like snow on the ground.) The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and the Galveston office of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers both confirmed the incident to Bloomberg.

“The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is aware of the liquid nitrogen discharge that occurred fully within the boundaries of SpaceX property,” the agency said in an emailed statement. “The discharge did not impact TPWD property.”

SpaceX officials didn’t respond to requests for comment. The liquid nitrogen discharge happened three days before a company booster rocket burst into flames. The launch pad is next to the Lower Rio Grande Valley National Wildlife Refuge, which environmentalists say contains fragile wetlands and sensitive ecosystems. Past explosions of rockets being tested at the facility have caused brush fires in the wildlife refuge and littered wetlands with debris.

It remains to be seen how the incident will affect SpaceX’s permit or operations, but the launch site had resumed testing on Thursday.

Chilled to -320 degrees Fahrenheit, liquid nitrogen can cause cryogenic burns and frostbite, while its colorless, odorless and tasteless vapors can suffocate and kill.

