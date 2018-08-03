(Bloomberg) -- The Turkish lira pared its decline against the dollar after inflation accelerated less than forecast in July.

Government bonds also trimmed losses after consumer prices rose an annual 15.9 percent in July compared with the median economist forecast of 16.3 percent in a Bloomberg survey. The currency had earlier slumped to a record low as investors remained on edge over tensions with the U.S.

The data brings some relief to Turkish markets that have been hit by U.S. sanctions on two government ministers over a detained American pastor and concerns about the central bank’s willingness to tackle inflation that is three times its target. Still, the fourth month of accelerating inflation has eroded the real policy rate to less than 2 percent and leaves Turkish assets particularly exposed to a shift in investor sentiment given the economy’s large external financing needs.

“This number is not going to let the central bank off the hook. The pressure is still on,” said Timothy Ash, a strategist at BlueBay Asset Management in London. The central bank and Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak “need to wake up and quickly to roll out some credible policy responses.”

The lira climbed as much as 0.1 percent after earlier touching an all-time low of 5.1146 per dollar. The currency was down 0.2 percent at 5.0782 per greenback as of 11:41 a.m. Istanbul time. The yield on 10-year government bonds fell as much as 9 basis points after the inflation numbers before rising 4 basis points to 19.08 percent.

The central bank is scheduled to next meet on Sept. 13. Policy makers unexpectedly left rates on hold last week, saying the economy was slowing, and it wanted to see the impact of 500 basis points of hikes since April. But many investors worry that it acted too late to contain a more than 25 percent slide in the lira his year, and that it is coming under from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan not to raise borrowing costs further.

“Decisive action by the central bank is the only way out of this dilemma,” Commzerbank AG analysts, including Ulrich Leuchtmann, wrote in a note before the inflation release. “However, the bank obviously does not have the courage to stand up to politicians and pursue a more restrictive policy.”

