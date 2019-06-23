(Bloomberg) -- The lira jumped after the Turkish opposition candidate secured a landslide victory in a rerun of mayoral elections in Istanbul, putting an end to months of political uncertainty that had weighed on the currency.

The original vote in March had been canceled after the ruling AK Party narrowly lost, fueling concerns that Turkey’s democratic foundations were fraying, while giving way to political campaigning that shifted the focus away from economic reforms. The currency climbed as much as 1.2% to 5.7472 per dollar as of 23:03 p.m. in Istanbul.

The size of the victory -- the CHP party’s Ekrem Imamoglu had a 9-percentage-point lead over former Prime Minister Binali Yildirim -- suggests President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s AK Party won’t challenge the result again. Yildirim conceded the election in a televised speech in Istanbul, while Erdogan congratulated Imamoglu via Twitter.

Another challenge “would extend political tensions and stoke further dollarization,” said Inan Demir, an economist at Nomura Plc. In London. “The market is rightly welcoming the elimination of this risk,” but beyond the initial reaction, investors will be looking for answers. “Will there be more populism? Will there be a cabinet reshuffle? Will there be increased nationalist influence?”

The leader of Erdogan’s key governing ally, Devlet Bahceli of the nationalist MHP, dismissed the prospect of an early national election, helping to remove a further element of uncertainty for some investors. Still, attention will quickly turn to Erdogan for clues over the direction of policy. Last week, he hinted that legal troubles could await the opposition candidate.

The lira has lost just over 9 percent of its value against the dollar this year and investors are eager to see authorities press on with mending the beleaguered economy, which could be headed for a double-dip recession.

