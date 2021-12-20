(Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s lira did a rapid about face Monday after the government announced new extraordinary measures to protect the currency, jumping by as much as 12% on the day after earlier plunging more than 10% to an all-time low in the wake of comments by the nation’s president about wanting even more interest-rate cuts.

The dollar-lira currency pair plunged to around 14.27 after spiking to 18.36 earlier in the session.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government announced measures including the introduction of a new program that will protect savings from fluctuations in the local currency. The government will make up for losses incurred by holders of lira deposits should the lira’s declines against hard currencies exceed interest rates promised by banks, Erdogan said after chairing a cabinet meeting in Ankara.

