(Bloomberg) -- While Turkey’s lira drew support from Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s victory in Sunday’s election, any gains will probably be short-lived amid concerns about the independence of the nation’s central bank and its monetary policy, according to investors and analysts.

The lira has weakened more than 18 percent this year against the dollar as Erdogan fought with his own central bank, insisting against economic orthodoxy that interest rates need to be lowered, even as inflation accelerated.

The currency strengthened 1.2 percent to 4.6229 per dollar as of 11:45 a.m. in Singapore, after gaining as much as 1.9 percent. Erdogan won 53 percent of the presidential vote to 31 percent for his closest challenger, Muharrem Ince of the secular Republican People’s Party or CHP, with more than 99 percent of ballots counted, according to government news agency Anadolu. The country’s electoral board hasn’t published official results yet, but it confirmed that Erdogan won.

Here’s a roundup of what analysts are saying:

Central Bank Independence

Takeshi Yokouchi, (senior fund manager at Daiwa SB Investments Ltd.)

The lira’s getting some short-term support as Erdogan’s victory removed uncertainty surrounding the election, but it will probably be short-lived

Market participants are concerned about the possibility that he will increase pressure on the central bank to have lower interest rates; the central bank asserted its independence during the election campaign and managed to halt declines in the lira, but there’s uncertainty whether such a commitment would continue after this election

Inflation has been accelerating with the weaker lira, while the country has a current-account deficit, and with the persistent weak sentiment toward emerging markets, the lira and Turkish assets will probably remain among the most vulnerable to any selloffs

Yokouchi said he is keeping an underweight position on Turkey in his portfolio

Unorthodox politics

Mitul Kotecha (senior emerging markets strategist at TD Securities)

The lira is expected to have short-term gains vs the USD as a knee-jerk reaction in the wake of Erdogan’s victory

Market values “stability and continuity” more than uncertainty over a change in regime; lira could rise to 4.55-4.60 per dollar

However, a change toward economic and political orthodoxy is very unlikely to follow Erdogan’s victory, so don’t expect TRY gains to be sustained; the lira is likely to eventually resume its negative trajectory

Fiscal Pressure

Phoenix Kalen (emerging markets strategist at Societe Generale)

The president seems to have promised to force down interest rates during his campaign speeches, which suggests that the central bank’s monetary policy independence remains at risk

Societe Generale maintains its existing trade recommendation of short lira against South Africa’s rand because of likely divergence in policies and economic performance between the two countries

It retains the forecasts of dollar against lira at 5.18 by year-end and 5.5 by the middle of next year

‘Guessing Mode’

Commerzbank note to clients

Erdogan will feel empowered with his renewed mandate and is likely to take more control of economic policies more directly. We should expect a combination of expansionary monetary and fiscal policies, which will aim to boost growth further

There’s a distinct possibility the average interest rate ends up lower than it is now. It’s quite likely Erdogan will push for cheap credit for smaller, domestic companies via the state banks

The central bank will also be hesitant to raise interest rates when the lira comes under pressure. The FX market will re-enter a “guessing mode” about the central bank’s ability to hike rates - and that is a disaster

