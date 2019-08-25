(Bloomberg) -- The Turkish lira plunged 12% against the yen on Monday, the second time this year that Japanese investors were forced to liquidate positions in one of their favorite emerging-market trades.

While the lira did start Monday weaker, the move accelerated from about 7:20 a.m. in Tokyo, around when Japanese margin-trading firms typically start closing loss-making client positions. Data from Gaitame.com Co. showed 89% of lira-yen positions held by its clients were longs on Sunday, compared with 11% of shorts.

The latest sell-off comes after a tit-for-tat exchange of tariffs by China and the U.S. on Friday spurred a rush for haven assets. The losses come as no surprise for yield-hungry Japanese retail investors, who were in January also caught in another flash crash when the yen surged against every currency tracked by Bloomberg during the so-called witching hour of the Asian morning.

“Margin accounts have recently accumulated lira longs,” said Toshiya Yamauchi, chief manager for foreign-exchange margin trading at Ueda Harlow Ltd. in Tokyo. “Given the lira’s nature as a high volatility currency, the surge in the yen must have triggered stop-losses this morning.”

The lira plunged to a low of 16.1485 against the yen, before trading 1.4% weaker at 18.0510 at 10:43 a.m. in Tokyo. The decline was also echoed in other currency pairs, with the Turkish currency also dropping as much as 9.9% against the dollar.

The Turkish lira was the most actively traded emerging-market currency by Japanese retail investors in July, with 1.39 trillion yen ($13.2 billion) worth of lira-yen traded that month, according to the latest data from the Financial Futures Association of Japan.

Japan’s Margin Traders: Why They Matter for Currency Markets

Japanese margin-trading firms tend to evaluate their client positions every day, typically around 7 a.m. in Tokyo and liquidate them if losses reach certain levels. As Japanese retail investors are typically yield-hungry, they tend to accumulate long positions in risk assets, leaving them exposed to a sudden rally in the yen, according to a research paper from the Bank of Japan.

Turkey’s central bank started unwinding last year’s interest-rate hikes in July, after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan replaced the bank’s chief for failing to act in line with his expectations for a rate cut. A run on the lira saw the Turkish currency lose about a quarter of its value during August last year, tipping the economy into its first technical recession in a decade.

