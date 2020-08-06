(Bloomberg) --

Turkey’s lira sank toward a record low against the dollar as interventions by state banks failed to reassure markets.

The lira depreciated as much as 2.9% on Thursday to 7.2548, leading declines in emerging market. The all-time low of 7.2690 was set in May. The cost of insuring the nation’s bonds against default climbed to the highest in three months, while the main stock gauge lost 3.5%, the worst performer among developing-nation peers.

At the root of the currency strains are concerns about the level of Turkey’s reserves and an aggressive monetary easing cycle that’s fueled an outflow of foreign capital. Facing pressure on the currency to weaken, authorities have been leaning on state banks to bolster the lira with dollar sales, rather than raising interest rates or curbing the supply of credit.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.