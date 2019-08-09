Lira Swaps to Help Wean Banks Off Foreign Funding, Official Says

(Bloomberg) -- A Turkish central-bank swap facility launched this week is designed to reduce the banking system’s reliance on foreign markets, according to a senior official with direct knowledge of the matter.

Long-term currency swap auctions that the monetary authority introduced this week -- where local lenders place foreign-currency with the central bank in exchange for lira funding -- will help banks better manage their liquidity needs, the official said, asking not to be named. The transactions will also boost the country’s foreign currency reserves, he said.

More than half of total deposits in Turkey are held in foreign currency but the bulk of the loans are extended in liras, which leaves the banking system dependent on foreign markets to bridge the mismatch. To generate credit, local banks have to exchange their hard-currency holdings into local tender by entering swap agreements with investors offshore.

The central bank facility will serve as an additional source of liquidity for banks, the official said.

The central bank on Monday said it will start selling one-, three- and six-month currency swaps, extending a facility launched earlier this year into longer maturities. So far, the central bank has offered lenders $2.75 billion of one- and three-month swaps.

