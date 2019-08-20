(Bloomberg) -- The strength of the U.S. dollar is finally catching up with the lira.

After a rally that saw the Turkish currency buck an emerging-market rout over the past few months as the dollar gained, the lira is back to leading losses. It slumped as much as 1.5% to a one-month low of 5.7485 against the U.S. currency as of 1:10 p.m. on Tuesday.

The U.S. currency on Tuesday touched its strongest level this year against major peers, as measured by the Bloomberg Dollar Index. Traders with knowledge of the matter said foreign accounts were seen closing out their long lira positions, compounding the move.

The Turkish currency -- one of the highest-yielding anywhere in the world -- has been a favorite among offshore carry traders looking to profit as funding costs in the U.S. and Europe nosedived in anticipation of central bank stimulus. But those wagers start to look hollow if the prospect of looser policy in the developed world fails to weaken the dollar.

Falling inflation in Turkey also opened the way last month for an easing cycle, bolstering lira bulls. Societe Generale SA this month recommended investors back the lira, targeting a rally to 4.70 per dollar. Citigroup Inc. opened a long position against the euro with a target of 5.85.

Some investors are now fretting that authorities are moving ahead with more aggressive policy easing than anticipated after the central bank on Monday tweaked its reserve rules to encourage credit growth.

To contact the reporter on this story: Constantine Courcoulas in Istanbul at ccourcoulas1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Dana El Baltaji at delbaltaji@bloomberg.net, ;Onur Ant at oant@bloomberg.net, Justin Carrigan

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.