Lira Traders Want to Know if Erdogan’s Policy U-Turn Will Last

(Bloomberg) -- The lira surged after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan vowed to fully support the new central bank governor and economy czar, boosting expectations of an interest-rate hike next week. But investors say they need more evidence that Erdogan’s apparent shift to a more orthodox policy will last.

The lira strengthened by as much as 4.2% to 7.8321 per dollar, bucking the weakness across emerging markets.

Here’s a roundup of investors’ comments on the outlook for the lira and monetary policy:

Edwin Gutierrez, the London-based head of emerging-market sovereign debt at Aberdeen Asset Management:

“Erdogan does seem to have signed off on orthodoxy for now, which will last until the currency has stabilized”

On next week’s central bank meeting, “the signaling will be important, i.e. that they plan to return to positive real rates”

Nigel Rendell, a senior analyst at Medley Global Advisors in London:

“An apparent U-turn from the president -- or at least a public admission that rates will need to rise, hence the reference to a ‘bitter-pill’. Can a leopard change its spots? There is certainly some skepticism”

“Perhaps he’s realized there is no alternative to higher interest rates if he wants to put some kind of floor under the lira and protect companies with large FX debt”

“This all builds up expectations for next week’s CBRT policy meeting. The bank has to raise rates by at least 300 basis points; anything else would be a major let-down and would send the lira into a tailspin”

Phoenix Kalen, an emerging-market strategist at Societe Generale SA in London:

The central bank will probably lift the one-week benchmark repo rate by 400 basis points to 14.25% on Nov. 19 and may even revert back to using the policy rate instead of the current daily reliance on the interest-rate corridor

“If this period indeed marks the inflection point in Turkey’s narrative and the start of a strategic commitment to more orthodox, credible economic policy-making, TRY may continue the strong performance shown this week as it recovers from deeply oversold levels”

Recommends a short USD/TRY spot position, with a target of 6.92 and a stop at 8.31

Julian Rimmer, a trader at Investec Bank Plc in London:

“I’m not buying it but I would love to be proven wrong. We have heard statements like this countless times in the past but when push comes to shove Erdogan still calls the shots”

“Zebras don’t change their stripes and I don’t understand why, after a decade of overseeing the depreciation of the lira through economic mismanagement, the president would suddenly see the light. Monetary orthodoxy has always been sacrificed on the altar of political expediency and while he is at the helm I suspect it always will”

“The market requires, nay demands, a conventional rate hike of at least 400-500 basis points at next week’s MPC”

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.