(Bloomberg) -- The lira took a hit as investors braced for an imminent Turkish military operation in northern Syria.

The currency weakened as much as 1.1% to breach 5.75 against the dollar. It pared losses to 5.7430 as of 10:47 a.m. in Istanbul, still leading declines among emerging-market currencies. The Borsa Istanbul 100 Index fell 0.4%.

The White House said late Sunday the U.S. military will stand aside when Turkish troops enter Syria, possibly in the coming days. That signals it will allow Turkey to advance against Kurdish forces who have been American allies fighting against Islamic State.

“Military action is imminent,” said Cristian Maggio, head of emerging-market strategy at TD Securities in London. “‘There will be hardly any good for markets from a Syria campaign. So the choice is between very bad, and neutral to bad.”

Turkey has for months vowed to remove Kurdish forces stationed along its southern border and create a buffer zone inside Syria. On Saturday, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey may act “as soon as today or tomorrow.”

