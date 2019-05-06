(Bloomberg) -- The Turkish lira fell past a key psychological level against the dollar as traders braced for the prospect of prolonged political turmoil and as a global market rout piled pressure on emerging-market currencies.

The lira dropped as much as 0.7 percent to 6.0048 per dollar, breaching the key 6-per-dollar-mark to touch the lowest level in seven months. It was trading at 5.9985 as of 9:34 a.m. in Istanbul. The currency’s losses are being compounded by a global sell off as investors question whether a would-be-final-round of trade talks will take place this week.

The nation’s highest election authority is due to rule as early as Monday on the governing AK Party’s request to re-run March’s municipal election in Istanbul, where it suffered a narrow defeat. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday called on the authorities to have new elections in the country’s largest metropolis.

