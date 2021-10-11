(Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s lira weakened to a fresh record low as rising U.S. yields added to selling pressure following the central bank’s unexpected rate cut last month.

The currency extended losses to trade past 9.00 per U.S. dollar. The move followed last week’s U.S. bond-market selloff that drove yields on Treasuries to the highest levels in three months as global inflation concerns trimmed appetite for riskier assets.

The lira lost over 5.9% over the past month, a decline that accelerated after the central bank unexpectedly cut its policy rate on Sept. 23, fueling concerns that the reduction would counteract efforts to control inflation.

