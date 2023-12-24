(Bloomberg) --

The US accused Iran of being behind an attack on a tanker in the Indian Ocean as the threat to shipping triggered by Israel's war with Hamas spread beyond the Red Sea.

Former President Donald Trump told a federal appeals panel on Saturday that he should be granted immunity from prosecution with regard to his efforts to overturn the 2020 election because he was acting within the bounds of his official duties when he took the actions.Micron Technology Inc. has settled a high-profile intellectual property theft lawsuit with a key, state-backed Chinese rival amid the US company's efforts to mend ties with Beijing.

