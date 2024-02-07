(Bloomberg) -- Lithuania’s top diplomat accused the Chinese government of engaging in a pressure campaign against the Baltic nation after Beijing suspended the issuance of visas to its citizens without explanation.

Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said he’s received no response after seeking information from his counterpart in China of the move on visas, including whether the decision is related to a recent visit by a Lithuanian parliamentary delegation to Taiwan.

“China is drawing red lines where it’s useful for them and countries are only informed they crossed those red lines afterward,” Landsbergis told reporters in Vilnius on Wednesday.

The Chinese embassy suspended visa issuance in late January, coinciding with the Taiwan trip. China strongly opposes any official interaction between Taiwan, a self-ruled island that Beijing claims as its own, and other countries.

The decision also followed a Jan. 13 social post by Landsbergis congratulating Taiwan’s President-elect Lai Ching-te, a figure China has called an “instigator of war,” after an election elevated him to victory.

Tensions between Lithuania and China have been simmering since 2021, when the Baltic nation allowed a representative office to open under the name of Taiwan in its capital, in contrast to other hosts who use the name Taipei. Beijing responded by downgrading diplomatic relations and blocking Lithuanian products at customs. The move prompted the European Union to raise the issue with the World Trade Organization.

Landsbergis said the ministry’s two-year-old advisory against travel to China still stands.

“We can’t ensure the safety of Lithuanian citizens in China,” the minister said.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.