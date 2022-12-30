(Bloomberg) -- The Lithuanian government is considering an aid package worth 130 million euros ($147m) to support businesses impacted by the Baltic country’s spat with China.

An initial 6 million euros has been allocated to companies from the European Regional Development Fund due to “the geopolitical tensions and the problems businesses are facing in China today, especially exporting businesses,” Finance Minister Gintare Skaiste told the cabinet, BNS news service reported on Wednesday.

Lithuania says China has applied “unannounced sanctions” on its companies after it allowed Taiwan to open a representative office in Vilnius in November. With a population of 2.7 million, Lithuania has emerged as a vocal opponent of China’s policy toward Taiwan.

The Office of the Charge d’Affaires of China in Lithuania accused the Baltic nation in a statement on Thursday of attempting to escalate the bilateral dispute to the EU level.

“As a member of the EU, Lithuania should adopt a consensus stance with the EU on major diplomatic issues, instead of seeking EU solidarity and support after getting into trouble,” the office said in the statement.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.