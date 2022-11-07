(Bloomberg) -- Lithuania opened a trade office in Taiwan, potentially escalating tensions with China that have been simmering since the European Union member state drew a stiff rebuke from Beijing.

The opening on Monday comes a year after the government in Taipei opened an office in Lithuania’s capital. China responded by downgrading diplomatic relations with the EU Baltic state over the office’s explicit use of the name Taiwan, a democratically ruled island that Beijing claims as its own.

The new Lithuanian trade office carries the name Taipei, which may avoid a harsher reaction from Beijing. China has repeatedly voiced opposition to countries engaging in official contact with the government in Taipei.

“Today we can rejoice over the first achievements of Lithuanian cooperation with Taiwan,” Economy Minister Ausrine Armonaite said in a statement. “I have no doubt that our work with this promising market will intensify further after the opening of the Lithuanian trade office in Taipei.”

The dispute between China and Lithuania, a Baltic nation of 2.8 million, has helped roil relations between the world’s most populous nation and the EU as a whole. After Taiwan’s trade office opened, China withdrew its ambassador and faced accusations of halting the clearance of Lithuanian goods in its ports. China denied that it was blocking goods.

The standoff prompted the EU to raise the issue of trade hurdles with the World Trade Organization. Last month, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said China’s punitive action and its backing of Russia’s invasion in Ukraine showed that Beijing is the EU’s “systemic rival.” He made the comments in Brussels, where EU leaders were taking a harder look at relations with Beijing.

At the same time, UK Trade Minister Greg Hands held talks with Taiwanese officials in Taipei to “future-proof” Britain’s economy in the coming decades, as Rishi Sunak’s administration looks to take a tougher stance on China.

After exports to China effectively stalled, Lithuania has compensated for trade losses and increased its sales to 10 other markets in the Indo-Pacific region by 60% in the first eight months of the year, the Economy Ministry said.

On Monday, Taiwan also announced its first 3.5 million euro ($3.49 million) investment in Lithuania’s ultrafast laser technology producer Litilit.

