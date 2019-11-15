Lithuania Pardons Two Russians to Clear Way for Spy Swap

(Bloomberg) -- Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda pardoned two Russians convicted of espionage, clearing the path for a spy swap with Moscow.

The men in question are Nikolai Filipchenko, a Russian security officer who sought help from Lithuanian counterparts to bug a former Lithuanian president, and Sergei Moiseyenko, a military surgeon who asked a childhood friend working at an airbase to provide information on NATO air policing.

The pair, both Russian citizens, were sentenced to 10 years each in 2017.

They’re expected to be swapped for two Lithuanian citizens convicted in Russia on spying charges, plus Frode Berg, a Norwegian sent to a labor camp for spying on Russian navy submarines, according the Baltic News Service, which didn’t say where it got the information.

