(Bloomberg) -- Lithuania’s top national security body called for the closure of two border checkpoints with Belarus as the Baltic region moves to reduce risks related to sanctions evasion, smuggling and a surge in migrants.

Finland, the Baltic states and Poland have all reduced the number of border crossing points from Belarus and Russia to help enforce sanctions following the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine and in reaction to what governments have called an organized influx of migrants.

Lithuania shuttered two of its six crossings on the frontier with Belarus last year. The closure of the Lavoriskes and Raigardas points will allow authorities to move personnel to other checkpoints for more detailed inspection of cargo, according to Interior Minister Agne Bilotaite.

The National Security Commission also recommended Tuesday gradually cutting the number of licenses issued to bus companies to carry out regular services between Lithuania and Belarus. The government is yet to decide on the measures.

