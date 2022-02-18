(Bloomberg) -- Russia’s buildup near the Ukrainian border is likely to secure the Kremlin a stronger negotiating position, as tensions may still be resolved peacefully, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said.

“I still believe in the peaceful solution of this conflict,” Nauseda said in an interview with Bloomberg Television. “Yes, there are a lot of rumors -- we should probably stay calm and talk about the possibility of resolving this conflict peacefully.”

Still, Ukraine will need a financial package since the crisis has weighed heavily on the nation’s economy and weakened its currency reserve levels, Nauseda said.

