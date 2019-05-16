(Bloomberg) -- Lithuania’s ruling party is leading in popular support by a razor-thin margin ahead of this month’s European Parliament elections and a presidential runoff, a poll showed.

The Farmers and Greens Union had backing of 21.1% of voters, just ahead of the opposition Homeland Union, which had 20.5%, the Baltijos Tyrimai survey for ELTA newswire said on Thursday. The opposition Social Democrats were third with 11.4%. The margin of error was 4%.

The poll was conducted before the ruling party’s leadership made a dramatic threat to cede power after Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis was eliminated in the first round of a presidential election Sunday. On Wednesday, Farmers and Greens lawmakers rallied behind Skvernelis, suggesting he reconsider his pledge to resign. In another unexpected u-turn, they also voted to preserve the current government coalition, despite earlier calls to dissolve it.

