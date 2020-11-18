(Bloomberg) -- Lithuania’s likely next prime minister, Ingrida Simonyte, said her government will be among the world’s most gender-balanced, with women occupying about half of ministerial posts.

The lineup, announced Wednesday after Simonyte met President Gitanas Nauseda, stands in sharp contrast to the outgoing cabinet, which for eight months last year was the only one in the European Union to contain only men. While gender issues are typically higher on the agenda of western European countries, Lithuania follows Serbia in seeking a government where jobs are about evenly divided between the sexes.

Women will head at least six of the Baltic country’s 13 ministries, according to Simonyte, a former finance minister who’ll be designated as premier on Thursday. Gintare Skaiste, a lawmaker with a PhD in economics, will take the finance portfolio.

Three center-right parties led by women formed a coalition after elections last month. The post of parliament speaker is now also held by a woman.

