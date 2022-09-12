4m ago
Lithuania Set to Open Taipei Trade Office Tuesday, SCMP Reports
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Lithuania is set to open its first representative office in Taiwan this week, setting the course for further tensions with Beijing, the South China Morning Post reported on Tuesday.
The Baltic state’s trade representative office in Taipei is slated to start operations Tuesday, the report said, quoting Jovita Neliupsience, vice-minister for the economy and innovation.
Paulius Lukauskas, an adviser to the prime minister, has been appointed its first representative to Taiwan, the paper said, citing an announcement from the Lithuanian ministry and confirmation from the Taiwanese foreign ministry.
Beijing downgraded its official ties with Lithuania after the latter permitted Taiwan to open a semi-official body in Vilnius in November.
Politics
