(Bloomberg) -- Lithuania will revoke the residence permits of more than 1,000 Belarusian and Russian citizens that the Baltic nation’s authorities deem a security threat.

The decision was made after the government sent the residents a questionnaire about their views of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Lithuania is home to over 58,000 Belarusian and more than 16,000 Russian citizens, according to the country’s Migration Department.

The nation may close two of its six crossing points on the border with Belarus in response to the presence of Wagner mercenaries in that country.

