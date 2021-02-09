(Bloomberg) -- Lithuania won’t purchase coronavirus vaccines from Russia, even if the shot is approved by the European Union, and will only rely on medicines produced in the West.

Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte said she has “no doubt” that Russia’s attempts to sell the vaccine before fully immunizing its own people is “yet another geopolitical game.” The Baltic nation has secured a portfolio of Western-produced vaccines through joint EU purchases and “there’s no reason to consider the issue” of the Russia vaccine, she told LRT radio Tuesday in an interview.

Russia is seeking to provide the EU with Sputnik V as the bloc struggles with its vaccination program amid supply shortages. EU nations including Germany are considering giving the shot to their citizens, while Hungary has already authorized its use.

Simonyte said it was “regretful” that some EU countries decided to buy it.

