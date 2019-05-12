(Bloomberg) -- A former banker and a crisis-era finance minister were headed to the runoff in Lithuania’s presidential election, knocking out the prime minister, who said he would step down.

Gitanas Nauseda, the former chief economist of SEB Bank AB’s unit in the Baltic nation, and ex-Finance Minister Ingrida Simonyte were ahead in Sunday’s vote count with 72% of districts counted, according to the Electoral Commission. The result will shake up Lithuanian political landscape as Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis conceded defeat after vowing to dissolve the government if he didn’t advance.

“This isn’t scaremongering,” Skvernelis said after polls closed. “If I lose, I will submit my resignation letter on July 12.”

Nauseda had 31% of votes. Simonyte, who ran the Finance Ministry when the global financial crisis hammered the Baltic state’s economic output a decade ago, mustered 25% of votes, followed by the prime minister with 24%. While the result was close, Simonyte is favored in late-reporting big cities, making a comeback for the prime minister a long shot.

Lithuania’s president has limited powers over domestic issues but can appoint judges and other officials and grants government-forming mandates after elections. The candidates also pledged to use the position’s moral authority to influence government policy. The winner will replace Dalia Grybauskaite, a staunch critic of neighboring Russia.

Nauseda, a 54-year-old independent who became a household name by appearing on everything from TV cooking shows to the nightly news, is considered a second-round favorite because he has no government connections and has support among Skvernelis’s conservative opponents.

