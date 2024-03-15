Mar 15, 2024
Lithuanian Defense Minister Anusauskas Hands in Resignation
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Lithuanian Defense Minister Arvydas Anusauskas handed in his resignation to Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte, the government’s press office said in a statement Friday in Vilnius, without elaborating.
Anusauskas is scheduled to meet with President Gitanas Nauseda Saturday morning, according to the president’s agenda.
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
4:37
Wholesale sales rose 0.1 per cent in January: Statistics Canada
-
9:01
Snowmobiles finally get the Tesla treatment
-
6:40
Big changes are coming to how Canadians bank, but adoption likely to be slow
-
6:51
BoC 'late' to cut rates, private sector 'starting to buckle': chief market strategist
-
6:49
Experts react to Bank of Canada hold
-
6:52
Women are making gains in employment, but face barriers in management: report