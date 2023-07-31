(Bloomberg) -- Lithuania’s president reinforced a warning about the presence of Russian mercenaries in neighboring Belarus, saying the Wagner group could conduct “various provocations” across the border.

“We cannot rule out such a threat,” President Gitanas Nauseda told journalists on Monday, according to the Baltic nation’s public broadcaster. Considering the new proximity, “it is really too tempting to be here — not far from our border — not to use their presence for various provocations.”

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki took up the issue over the weekend, warning Saturday that Wagner forces may enter Polish territory alongside illegal migrants. Speaking months ahead of an election, the premier provided little to back the assertion, which echoed Belarus’s decision to send migrants — mostly from the Middle East — across the Polish and Baltic borders in 2020, a move that fomented chaos at the frontier and escalated tensions with the European Union.

Nauseda didn’t go as far, saying there were yet no indications of any activity.

Lithuania and Poland, both members of NATO and the EU, are among the harshest critics of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and have supplied weapons to Kyiv. While Poland has moved additional troops to reinforce its eastern border, Nauseda said Lithuania’s armed forces would help border security if needed, while intelligence operations are being strengthened.

Wagner mercenaries have moved into Belarus under a deal ending the aborted mutiny last month by the group’s leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin.

The Lithuanian president was speaking at a commemoration of the killing of seven customs officials 32 years ago by Soviet soldiers near the Belarusian border after the Baltic nation reclaimed its independence from the Soviet Union.

