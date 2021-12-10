(Bloomberg) -- Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis resigned after criticism that the Baltic nation failed to stop the transit of Belarusian potash cargo after the U.S. imposed sanctions earlier this week.

The minister sent his formal resignation to the prime minister on Friday, spokeswoman Vytaute Smaizyte-Kuliesiene said. It wasn’t immediately clear whether the premier will accept it. The nation’s Transport Minister has also indicated he may resign.

The European Union member’s railways continue to transit of Belarusian potash shipments even after the U.S. sanctions targeting state-owned potash producer Belaruskali OAO came into force on Dec. 8.

