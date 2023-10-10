(Bloomberg) -- Lithuania’s parliamentary speaker will travel to Taiwan this month, becoming the nation’s highest-level official to visit the island — and potentially escalating simmering tensions between the European Union member state and China.

Viktorija Cmilyte-Nielsen will accompany a business delegation from the Baltic nation to strengthen cooperation in technology, the parliamentary speaker’s office said in a statement Tuesday. The speaker will attend Fintech Taipei 2023, business meetings and will discuss economic cooperation with Taiwanese officials.

The visit, part of an Oct. 21-29 tour of Taiwan and Japan, was announced two years after the government in Taipei opened an office in Lithuania’s capital, Vilnius. China responded by downgrading diplomatic relations over the office’s explicit use of the word Taiwan, a democratically ruled island that Beijing claims as its own.

“Taiwan provides more opportunities for cooperation in the development of the Lithuanian high-tech sector,” Cmilyte-Nielsen said in a statement. “The development of economic cooperation is key objective of this mission.”

