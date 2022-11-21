(Bloomberg) -- Three Senate Democrats have asked the Justice Dept. to hold Live Nation Entertainment Inc. and its Ticketmaster unit accountable after the botched launch of Taylor Swift concert ticket sales.

“If the investigation reveals that Live Nation has continued to abuse its dominant market position notwithstanding two prior consent decrees, we urge the department to consider unwinding the Ticketmaster-Live Nation merger and breaking up the company,” say Senators Richard Blumenthal, Amy Klobuchar and Edward Markey in a letter to the DOJ.

NOTE: US Opened Live Nation Probe Before Taylor Swift Debacle

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.