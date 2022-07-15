(Bloomberg) -- LiveOne Inc., an online music and entertainment company, said it raised $8.1 million for its PodcastOne division as part of a plan to spin off the subsidiary as a separate public company.

LiveOne, which also owns Slacker Radio, said the financing round valued PodcastOne at $60 million, according to a statement Friday. The company plans to distribute a dividend of PodcastOne equity to its more than 15,000 shareholders at a future date.

PodcastOne creates and distributes ad-supported programming. Acquired by LiveOne in 2020, it has had more than 2.1 billion downloads a year since its acquisition, across the more than 350 weekly episodes it distributes, according to its parent. Talkshow host Adam Carolla is among its roster of talent.

Podcasts have attracted growing support from marketers. According to the Interactive Advertising Bureau and PwC’s 2021 US Podcast Advertising Revenue Study, ad revenue rose 72% to $1.4 billion in 2021. IAB also forecasts the market will exceed $2 billion in 2022 and top $4 billion by 2024, according to LiveOne.

Shares of LiveOne, based in West Hollywood, California, rose as much as 18% to $1.43 in New York. The stock was down 5.5% this year through the close Thursday.

