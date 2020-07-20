(Bloomberg) -- All countries are battling the same virus, yet the downturns across emerging and frontier economies look very different: Taiwan, Botswana, South Korea and Thailand are doing best in Bloomberg Economics’ ranking of 75 economies based on confirmed deaths from Covid-19, the level of activity compared with the pre-virus normal and the policy space available to counter the damage. Latin American countries are performing the worst, struggling to control the outbreak and restart their economies. Brazil, Chile, Mexico and Argentina fall toward the bottom of the rankings.

