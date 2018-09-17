(Bloomberg) -- Editors Note: There are few places as chaotic or dangerous as Venezuela. “Life in Caracas” is a series of short stories that seeks to capture the surreal quality of living in a land in total disarray.

Joel Jr. was the first one to go in the latest wave; he gave up driving a cab and hopped a bus to Peru. David, my mechanic, soon followed suit. Anelkis, who rang up my morning coffees, decided she’d had enough and headed to Colombia. Our office manager, Tamara, quit and left for Ecuador. Miguel, the window washer, went, too.

And then, my friends: Luis and Rupo to Spain, Simon and Willy to Berlin, Eyanir to Mexico, Jon to El Salvador, of all places.

I’m in a perpetual state of “adios.” The historic exodus from Venezuela that is rattling the region is disheartening for those of us who stay behind. A shrinking social circle is to be expected when you stick it out long enough in a failing state, but I wasn’t prepared for this.

The economic collapse that shuttered entire industries and rendered store shelves achingly bare has recently been emptying the country of Venezuelans themselves at a pace I’ve never seen. Drinking buddies, bartenders, colleagues, neighbors—they’re packing up and shoving off. The city is thinning out; shops and restaurants are closing their doors. When I look around and see the dark apartment windows at night, I wonder how many will be willing to stay.

The emigration tide was beginning to mount before I arrived in 2012, when boozy sendoffs, called “despedidas,” were more common than birthday parties. People decamped almost exclusively by air, snapping final selfies in the capital’s brightly tiled airport before flying to Madrid or Miami or Toronto. These days, getting out for most entails a multiday bus ride toward Colombia or Brazil; the desperate walk or hitchhike. Border controls have been tightened, but still the evacuation continues. There are rarely goodbye parties, only somber hugs or handshakes. I’ve noticed that lately, a lot of folks don’t bother to even say farewell.

Nancy, who has cleaned my apartment for years, told me last week that after more than two decades, she’s returning to Colombia. She has been losing clients. She struggles to afford food and medicine. And she feels lonely; her extended family has fled, her daughter moved to Chile. So she and her 8-year-old son are packing. Her husband, a handyman, will likely follow soon.

“Andy, we are all by ourselves here,” she said. “It’s a shame, but really at this point it’s just better to go.”

Nancy, I hear you. Good luck, my friend.

To contact the author of this story: Andrew Rosati in Caracas at arosati3@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Vivianne Rodrigues at vrodrigues3@bloomberg.net, Anne Reifenberg

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.